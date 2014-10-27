版本:
Nikkei rises, Tepco shines; trading subdued ahead of Fed meeting

TOKYO, Oct 27 Japanese stocks rose on Monday to
a 2-1/2 week high as upbeat U.S. data and a weaker yen lifted
sentiment in the overall market, but volume was thin as
investors awaited the outcome of a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve
policy meeting this week.
    The Nikkei share index ended 0.6 percent higher at
15,388.72, the highest closing level since Oct. 9.
    But only a total of 1.81 billion shares changed hands on the
broader Topix, the lowest since Sept. 8.
    The Topix added 1.0 percent to 1,254.28, while the
JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.9 percent to
11,415.63.
    Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) soared 17 percent
after the Nikkei reported that it will likely post a pre-tax
profit of 125 billion yen for the year through March, up from
43.2 billion yen last fiscal year. 
    Tepco was the third-most traded stock by turnover, with 148
million shares changing hands, about 20 times more than last
week's average daily volume.    

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
