Nikkei skids as investors take profits; Suntory bucks trend

TOKYO, Nov 6 Japanese stocks stepped back on
Thursday as investors booked profits from recent gains.
The Nikkei benchmark dropped 0.9 percent to
16,792.48, snapping a run of outsized gains inspired by the Bank
of Japan's enhanced easing of monetary policy.
Early advances for Toyota Motor Corp on the back of
an earnings upgrade were wiped out, with stock in the world's
largest auto-maker closing flat.
Bucking the trend was Suntory Beverage, which
jumped 5.4 percent after releasing strong Jan-Sept profits.
The broader Topix slipped 1.1 percent to 1,365.35,
while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 lost 1.2 percent to
12,378.48.
