Nikkei skids as investors take profits; Suntory bucks trend

TOKYO, Nov 6 Japanese stocks stepped back on Thursday as investors booked profits from recent gains. The Nikkei benchmark dropped 0.9 percent to 16,792.48, snapping a run of outsized gains inspired by the Bank of Japan's enhanced easing of monetary policy. Early advances for Toyota Motor Corp on the back of an earnings upgrade were wiped out, with stock in the world's largest auto-maker closing flat. Bucking the trend was Suntory Beverage, which jumped 5.4 percent after releasing strong Jan-Sept profits. The broader Topix slipped 1.1 percent to 1,365.35, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 lost 1.2 percent to 12,378.48. (Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Eric Meijer)