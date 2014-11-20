版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 20日 星期四 09:55 BJT

Nikkei advances on weak yen, global demand hopes

* Depreciating yen boosts exporter shares
    * Investors buy Honda, Canon
    * October export growth offers respite from economic gloom

    By Thomas Wilson
    TOKYO, Nov 20Japanese stocks edged up on
Thursday as a further weakening of the yen boosted market
sentiment.
    The Nikkei benchmark added 0.2 percent to 17,318.85
by 0142 GMT, not far from a seven-year high scaled last week.
    "A huge chunk of Japanese corporate profits come from
overseas, and with the weak yen, investors are rushing to buy
today," said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex Inc. in
Tokyo.  
    The Japanese currency traded at 118.20 against the dollar,
close to a seven-year low plumbed earlier in the session,
prompting investors to buy exporters' shares.     
    Automakers Honda Motor Co and Toyota Motor Corp
 rose 2.3 percent and 0.9 percent respectively. 
Electronics manufacturers also performed well, with Panasonic
 gaining 0.5 percent and Canon climbing 1.3
percent.
    Should global demand pick up, prospects for Japanese stocks
are rosy, said Hiroki, adding "As a target, I can see the Nikkei
reaching 18,000." 
    In an positive sign that demand form overseas is increasing,
Japanese exports grew in October at their quickest pace since
February, data from the finance ministry showed. Shipments to
the United States and Asia increased. The latter accounts for
more than half of Japanese exports. [ID: nL3N0T82IH]
    Other gainers included Toray Industries, which
soared 7.0 percent to a fresh seven-year high.  Shares of Toray
stock have jumped as much as 14.1 percent since it said on
Monday it would be the sole supplier of carbon fibre for Boeing
Co's 777X passenger jet.  [ID: nL3N0T71F2] 
    The broader Topix added 0.2 percent to 1,398.90,
remaining near an eight-year peak hit on Wednesday. The
JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also advanced 0.4 percent to
12,797.39.
        
(1 US dollar = 118.1700 Japanese yen)

 (Reporting by Thomas Wilson)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐