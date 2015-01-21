Nikkei falls on profit-taking, BOJ's decision gives limited impact; ECB awaited

TOKYO, Jan 21 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Wednesday as investors took profits from the sharp rises in the past two sessions, while expectations that the European Central Bank will unveil stimulus measures on Thursday limited losses. The Bank of Japan cut next fiscal year's inflation forecast and expanded a loan scheme aimed at boosting lending, and as expected, it decided to maintain its massive stimulus programme. The decision gave a limited impact to the market. The Nikkei ended 0.5 percent lower at 17,280.48. The broader Topix slipped 0.5 percent to 1,390.61 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.5 percent to 12,641.38. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)