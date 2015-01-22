Nikkei edges up as yen sags, caution before ECB caps gains

TOKYO, Jan 22 Japanese shares edged up on Thursday as the yen sagged versus the dollar after surging the previous day, although caution ahead of the closely-watched European Central Bank policy meeting firmly later in the day capped gains. Upcoming domestic corporate earnings announcements also added to the wait-and-see mood. The Nikkei ended 0.3 percent higher at 17,329.02. The broader Topix slipped 0.1 percent to 1,389.43 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.1 percent to 12,631.01. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Eric Meijer)