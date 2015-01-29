Nikkei posts biggest drop in 2 weeks after Fed, dismal earnings

UPDATE 2-Samsung Elec names new mobile marketing chief in delayed reshuffle
* Firm's personnel changes delayed amid S.Korea graft scandal
TOKYO, Jan 29 Japan's Nikkei average posted the biggest one-day drop in two weeks on Thursday, hit by dismal earnings from the likes of Komatsu Ltd and signs the U.S. Federal Reserve is on course to raise rates this year despite a shaky global outlook. The Nikkei fell 1.1 percent to 17,606.22, the biggest one-day percentage drop since Jan. 16. The broader Topix fell 1.1 percent to 1,413.58 while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 1.2 percent to 12,820.95. The Federal Reserve signalled it remains firmly on track with plans to raise interest rates this year despite a deteriorating global outlook. Construction equipment makers Komatsu tumbled 8.5 percent and Hitachi Construction Machinery dived 11 percent after reporting poor earnings. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* Firm's personnel changes delayed amid S.Korea graft scandal
* AGREED TO ACQUIRE HILLARYS FROM ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION , FOR A PURCHASE PRICE OF GBP 300 MILLION ($388.3 MILLION)
May 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 11 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: Workers at BHP Billiton's, Cerro Colorado copper mine in Chile will strike for 24 hours in the coming weeks to protest recent layoffs and the company's general attitude toward miners, the main union told Reuters on Wednesday. * MYLAN/GLAXO: Generic drug maker Mylan NV on Wednesday said it disagrees with the reasoning behind the U.S. Food and Drug Ad