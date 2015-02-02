Nikkei falls on soft U.S. and China data, printer-makers sink

TOKYO, Feb 2 Japanese share prices fell on
Monday after soft U.S. and China economic data raised doubts
over global growth prospects, while shares in two printer
manufacturers tumbled after disappointing earnings.
The Nikkei share average dropped 0.7 percent to
17,558.04. The broader Topix fell 0.5 percent to
1,408.75 while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 lost 0.3
percent to 12,785.93.
Seiko Epson fell 10.1 percent while Konica Minolta
dropped 9.4 percent.
Beneficiaries from sliding oil prices in the past several
months - ranging from airline companies and rubber makers to
power companies - also took a big hit after oil prices posted
their biggest rebound in 2-1/2 years.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)