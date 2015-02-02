Nikkei falls on soft U.S. and China data, printer-makers sink

TOKYO, Feb 2 Japanese share prices fell on Monday after soft U.S. and China economic data raised doubts over global growth prospects, while shares in two printer manufacturers tumbled after disappointing earnings. The Nikkei share average dropped 0.7 percent to 17,558.04. The broader Topix fell 0.5 percent to 1,408.75 while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 lost 0.3 percent to 12,785.93. Seiko Epson fell 10.1 percent while Konica Minolta dropped 9.4 percent. Beneficiaries from sliding oil prices in the past several months - ranging from airline companies and rubber makers to power companies - also took a big hit after oil prices posted their biggest rebound in 2-1/2 years. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)