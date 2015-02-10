版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 10日 星期二 14:10 BJT

Nikkei falls on Greece concerns; Nissan rises after lifting forecast

TOKYO, Feb 10 Japan's Nikkei share average
slipped on Tuesday as Greece's rejection of its bailout terms
fuelled concerns fresh turmoil in the euro zone, but Nissan
Motor Co attracted buying on rosy forecasts.  
    The Nikkei ended 0.3 percent lower at 17,652.68.
    However, the broader Topix gained 0.2 percent to
1,427.72 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also rose 0.2
percent to 12,940.25.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐