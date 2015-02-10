Nikkei falls on Greece concerns; Nissan rises after lifting forecast

UPDATE 3-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 23
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.48 percent ahead of the cash market open.
TOKYO, Feb 10 Japan's Nikkei share average slipped on Tuesday as Greece's rejection of its bailout terms fuelled concerns fresh turmoil in the euro zone, but Nissan Motor Co attracted buying on rosy forecasts. The Nikkei ended 0.3 percent lower at 17,652.68. However, the broader Topix gained 0.2 percent to 1,427.72 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also rose 0.2 percent to 12,940.25. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.48 percent ahead of the cash market open.
ZURICH, Jan 23 Actelion's Opsumit drug missed a primary endpoint in a late-stage study of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension due to Eisenmenger Syndrome, a doctor involved in the trial said in a statement from the Swiss drugmaker.