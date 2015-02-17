版本:
REFILE-Nikkei retreats from near 8-year high on Greek worries

(Adds Topix hitting highest closing level since Dec 2007)
    TOKYO, Feb 17 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
on Tuesday, retreating from a near eight-year high after talks
between Greece and euro zone finance ministers on a new debt
deal collapsed.
    The Nikkei closed 0.1 percent lower at 17,987.09
points, hit by selling in index heavyweight stocks such as Fast
Retailing Co, which contributed to a hefty 21 negative
points to the index. The Nikkei retreated from a near eight-year
high of 18,074.26 hit on the previous day.
    However, the broader Topix added 0.2 percent to
1,462.07, the highest closing level since December 2007.
    The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also advanced 0.2
percent to 13,264.48.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)
