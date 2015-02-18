Nikkei closes at fresh 8-year high on U.S. rally; BOJ keeps policy steady

TOKYO, Feb 18 Japan's Nikkei share average closed at a fresh eight-year high on Wednesday after U.S. stocks rallied on hopes that a debt deal would be reached with Greece, while investors digested the Bank of Japan's decision to keep policy unchanged. The Nikkei closed 1.2 percent higher at 18,199.17, the highest closing price since July 2007. The broader Topix gained 1.4 percent to 1,482.67, the highest closing level since December 2007. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 1.4 percent to 13,455.79. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)