Nikkei rises to another 15-year high; market awaits Yellen speech

TOKYO, Feb 24 Japan's Nikkei share average rose for a fifth straight day on Tuesday and scored another 15-year high after the yen weakened, while investors were cautious awaiting comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen later in the day. The Nikkei rose 0.7 percent to 18,603.48 points, the highest point of the day and the highest close since April 2000. The broader Topix gained 0.4 percent to 1,508.28, and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.3 percent to 13,680.93. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)