Foreign buying of Japanese shares jumped during week of Feb 16-20

TOKYO, Feb 26 Foreign investors bought 1.13 trillion yen ($9.5 billion) of Japanese cash shares and futures last week, their largest net buying in more than three months, helping to drive Japanese stock prices to 15-year highs. They bought 153.8 billion yen ($1.29 billion) of cash stocks, data from the Tokyo Stock Exchange showed, and also bought 978.8 billion yen ($8.23 billion) of Japanese stock futures, according to data from Osaka Securities Exchange. The total was 49 percent higher than bought in the week of Feb. 9-13, when foreigners made net purchases of 759.1 billion yen - 15.8 billion yen of cash stocks and 743.3 billion yen of futures. In the week ended Feb. 20, the Nikkei share average rose 2.3 percent, breaking above a December peak to hit its highest level since 2000. Japanese retail investors were the biggest seller of cash stocks last week, selling 759.1 billion yen ($6.38 billion) of cash shares in net, larger than the net selling of 490.8 billion yen ($4.13 billion) the week before. Trust banks, which manages funds on behalf of investors including public accounts such as the nation's biggest public pension fund, also became a net seller of cash stocks, selling 33.6 billion yen ($283 million) after net buying of 97.5 billion yen ($820 million) the week before. ($1 = 118.90 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Richard Borsuk)