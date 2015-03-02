版本:
2015年 3月 2日

Nikkei rises to 15-year high on weak yen, China rate cut

TOKYO, March 2 Japanese stocks closed Monday's
session at fresh 15-year highs after China's weekend interest
rate cut bolstered risk appetite and as the yen weakened, but
the gains were limited as investors were cautious of a
potentially overheating market.
    The Nikkei share average ended 0.2 percent higher at
18,826.88, the highest closing level since April 2000.
    The broader Topix gained 0.1 percent to 1,524.97,
with 2.17 billion shares changing hands, the lowest level in
three weeks. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.1
percent to 13,837.41.
    

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
