Nikkei slips as Wall St fall triggers profit taking, Sharp extends slide

UPDATE 3-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 23
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.48 percent ahead of the cash market open.
TOKYO, March 4 Japan's Nikkei share average dropped to a one-week low on Wednesday as an overnight fall in U.S. shares triggered profit-taking after the index scaled a 15-year peak earlier in the week. The Nikkei ended 0.6 percent lower at 18,703.60 points. Noticeable decliners included Sharp Corp, which dropped 5.3 percent after a cut to its credit rating by Standard & Poor's. Sharp fell as much as 10 percent at one point on Tuesday after a source said it will seek new funds for further restructuring from its two main lenders. The broader Topix ended 0.6 percent lower at 1,517.01 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 lost 0.7 percent to 13,777.51. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.48 percent ahead of the cash market open.
ZURICH, Jan 23 Actelion's Opsumit drug missed a primary endpoint in a late-stage study of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension due to Eisenmenger Syndrome, a doctor involved in the trial said in a statement from the Swiss drugmaker.