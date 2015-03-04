版本:
Nikkei slips as Wall St fall triggers profit taking, Sharp extends slide

TOKYO, March 4 Japan's Nikkei share average
dropped to a one-week low on Wednesday as an overnight fall in
U.S. shares triggered profit-taking after the index scaled a
15-year peak earlier in the week.
    The Nikkei ended 0.6 percent lower at 18,703.60
points.
    Noticeable decliners included Sharp Corp, which
dropped 5.3 percent after a cut to its credit rating by Standard
& Poor's. Sharp fell as much as 10 percent at one point on
Tuesday after a source said it will seek new funds for further
restructuring from its two main lenders.
    The broader Topix ended 0.6 percent lower at
1,517.01 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 lost 0.7
percent to 13,777.51.
    
     

 (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Kim Coghill)

