Nikkei rises to fresh 15-year high on ECB; gains for 4th week

TOKYO, March 6 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
to a fresh 15-year high on Friday as encouraging comments from
the European Central Bank lifted sentiment, but FamilyMart Co
fell on news that it was in merger talks with UNY Group
Holdings Co.
The Nikkei ended 1.2 percent higher at 18,971.00
points, its best closing level since April 2000. For the week,
it rose 0.9 percent and posted a fourth consecutive week of
gains.
The broader Topix rose 1.1 percent to 1,540.84 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 1.2 percent to
14,008.74.
FamilyMart dropped 2.2 percent, while UNY soared 11 percent
on news that they were considering a merger that would create
Japan's second-biggest convenience store chain.
Concerns about UNY's struggling general merchandise store
business weighed on FamilyMart shares, traders said.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)