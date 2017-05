TOKYO, March 9 Tokyo shares fell on Monday in thin trade after a strong U.S. jobs report stoked concerns that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates sooner than expected. The Nikkei ended 1.0 percent lower to 18,790.55. The broader Topix dropped 0.6 percent to 1,531.76, with only 1.798 billion shares changing hands, the lowest level since Dec. 30. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also shed 0.6 percent to 13,919.70. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Alan Raybould)