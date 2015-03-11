版本:
Nikkei rises on domestic economic hopes despite Wall St tumble

TOKYO, March 11 Japanese share prices shook off
a dismal performance on Wall Street the previous day to post
gains on Wednesday, helped by buying of construction firms and
other shares on hopes of recovery in the domestic economy.
    Machinery manufacturers were also helped after Japan's
machinery orders were slightly above market expectations while
some speculators were buying back futures ahead of the expiry of
March contracts on Friday.
    The Nikkei share average rose 0.3 percent to
18,723.52 while the broader Topix gained 0.1 percent to
1,525.67. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 ticked up 0.1
percent to 13,867.68.    

 (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
