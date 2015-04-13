Nikkei ends flat as investors pause after rally; Topix underperforms

TOKYO, April 13 Japan's Nikkei share average
ended flat on Monday in choppy trading, with some investors
pocketing gains in major stocks such as Toyota Motor Corp
after the index touched the key 20,000 level last week.
The Nikkei ended flat at 19,905.46 after shifting in
and out of positive territory, while the broader Topix
underperformed, falling 0.2 percent to 1,586.26.
Topix volume was low, with 1.702 billion shares changing
hands, the lowest since April 6.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 dropped 0.3 percent to
14,420.91.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)