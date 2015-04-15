Nikkei edges down in choppy trade; investors pause after recent rally

TOKYO, April 15 Japan's Nikkei share average edged down in choppy trade on Wednesday as investors took profits on recent gainers such as drugmakers, but expectations that companies will report good earnings contained losses. The Nikkei ended 0.2 percent lower at 19,869.76 after staying flat most of the day. The broader Topix slipped 0.1 percent at 1,588.81 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.2 percent to 14,409.37. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)