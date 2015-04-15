版本:
Nikkei edges down in choppy trade; investors pause after recent rally

TOKYO, April 15 Japan's Nikkei share average
edged down in choppy trade on Wednesday as investors took
profits on recent gainers such as drugmakers, but expectations
that companies will report good earnings contained losses.
    The Nikkei ended 0.2 percent lower at 19,869.76 after
staying flat most of the day.
    The broader Topix slipped 0.1 percent at 1,588.81
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.2 percent to
14,409.37.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
