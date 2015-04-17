版本:
Nikkei drops to over 1-week low on weak U.S. data, earnings eyed next week

TOKYO, April 17 Japan's Nikkei share average
dropped to its lowest in more than a week on Friday after
weaker-than-expected U.S. housing data soured the mood, and
investors awaited Japanese corporate results coming out from
next week.
    The Nikkei ended 1.2 percent lower to 19,652.88, the
lowest closing level since April 7. For the week, the index fell
1.3 percent.
    The broader Topix dropped 0.7 percent to 1,588.69,
with 2.68 billion shares changing hands, the highest since March
13.
    The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also declined 0.7
percent to 14,404.14.

