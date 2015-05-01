Japanese stocks soft as investors cut exposure before holidays

TOKYO, May 1 Japanese stocks slipped as traders reduced their exposure ahead of Golden Week holidays in Japan and as uncertainty around corporate earnings and global economic growth sapped confidence. The Nikkei share average hit an intraday one-month low of 19,399.16, its weakest level since April 6, though it pared losses to end almost flat at 19,531.63. The broader Topix index fell 0.5 percent to 1,585.61 with decliners outnumbering advancers by 1431 to 353 while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 0.4 percent to 14,371.22 Japanese markets will be shut through May 6 for public holidays. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)