Nikkei recovers from 1-month low as bond sell-off pauses;Nintendo soars

* Nintendo jumps to more than 4-year high
* Keyence falls as market disappointed with no news on
returns
* U.S. jobs data awaited
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, May 8 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
on Friday, recovering from a one-month low as global bond
sell-offs paused and Wall Street rebounded, while Nintendo Co
soared after forecasting strong profits for this fiscal
year.
Nintendo jumped as much as 7.4 percent to a more than
four-year high after forecasting its operating profit would
double to 50 billion yen ($416.88 million) in the fiscal year
through March 2016. It also said it would also branch out to
theme parks through a tie-up with Universal Parks & Resorts.
A recent run-up in global interest rates that has worried
global markets showed signs of stabilizing.
The Nikkei 225 gained 0.4 percent to 19,377.81 in
midmorning trade after falling 1.2 percent to 19,291.99 on
Thursday, the lowest closing level since April 1.
"Investors are relieved now and risk-averse sentiment has
eased," said Nobuhiko Kuramochi, a strategist at Mizuho
Securities, adding that market is focused on the U.S. jobs data
to be released later in the day.
With the full-year earnings season underway, investors are
trading on individual catalysts.
Keyence Corp shed 3.5 percent after the company
offered no new plan to raise shareholder returns at its earnings
release.
Until recently, some companies were reluctant to improve
communication with investors and cautious about offering better
shareholder returns, despite their high profitability. After
industrial robot maker Fanuc Corp improved shareholder
returns, Keyence was expected to follow suit.
"Investors were expecting that something would be announced
yesterday," said a fund manager at a Japanese asset management
firm.
Keyence had raised its annual dividend to 200 yen from 60
yen for the year ended March, but did not give further news for
this fiscal year.
Exporters rebounded, with Toyota Motor Corp adding
0.2 percent and Honda Motor Co gaining 1.7 percent.
The broader Topix rose 0.5 percent to 1,583.03 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.4 percent to
14,324.20.
($1 = 119.9400 yen)
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)