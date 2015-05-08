Nikkei rises as bond sell-off pauses, Nintendo jumps

TOKYO, May 8 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
on Friday, recovering from a one-month low as a global bond
sell-off paused, while Nintendo Co soared after
forecasting strong profits for this fiscal year.
The Nikkei 225 ended 0.5 percent higher at
19,379.19, recovering from a one-month low hit the previous day.
The broader Topix rose 0.8 percent to 1,587.76 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.6 percent to
14,357.66.
Nintendo jumped 7.2 percent after forecasting its operating
profit would double to 50 billion yen ($416.9 million) in the
fiscal year through March 2016.
Investors are now focused on U.S. jobs data to be released
later in the day.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)