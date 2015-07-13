Nikkei jumps as China market gains raise hopes of stability after rout

TOKYO, July 13 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
on Monday as yet another strong rebound in Chinese shares
soothed investor sentiment and as oil's fall boosted airliners
and other energy users, though uncertainty on Greece's fate in
the euro zone capped gains.
The Nikkei climbed 1.6 percent to 20,089.77, while the
broader Topix jumped 1.9 percent to 1,613.51, led by
gains in airline companies, electricity and gas firms
and land transport companies, which
include truck companies.
Turnover fell more than 10 percent below the average after
heavy trading in the last three sessions, as investors were
cautiously awaiting the outcome of the ongoing euro zone summit.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano and Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)