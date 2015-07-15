Nikkei rises to 1-1/2-week high on relief over Greece, China data

BRIEF-Comvita expects reported after-tax loss of NZ$7-7.5 mln for HY
* Likely to see a 60% shortfall in harvest expectations this season from our own apiary operations
TOKYO, July 15 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a 1-1/2-week high on Wednesday as investors were relieved that the worst may be over for the debt crisis in Greece, with stronger-than-expected Chinese economic data giving an additional boost. The Nikkei gained 0.4 percent to 20,463.33, the highest closing level since July 3. The broader Topix climbed 0.5 percent to 1,646.41 , with only 2.045 billion shares changing hands, the lowest in more than three weeks. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.4 percent to 14,876.71. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
* Likely to see a 60% shortfall in harvest expectations this season from our own apiary operations
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 20 U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is only hours old, but already a small parade of S&P 500 companies' chiefs have voiced optimism that his promised tax cuts, stimulus spending and deregulation will boost corporate profits.
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday it had signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's massive Tenke copper mine.