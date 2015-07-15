版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 7月 15日 星期三 14:19 BJT

Nikkei rises to 1-1/2-week high on relief over Greece, China data

TOKYO, July 15 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
to a 1-1/2-week high on Wednesday as investors were relieved
that the worst may be over for the debt crisis in Greece, with
stronger-than-expected Chinese economic data giving an
additional boost.
    The Nikkei gained 0.4 percent to 20,463.33, the
highest closing level since July 3.
    The broader Topix climbed 0.5 percent to 1,646.41
, with only 2.045 billion shares changing hands, the
lowest in more than three weeks. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400
 advanced 0.4 percent to 14,876.71.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐