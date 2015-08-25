Nikkei slides as Europe wakes up to sell Japanese shares

TOKYO Aug 25 Japan's Nikkei share average
dropped sharply in extremely volatile conditions in late
afternoon trade, pressured by European investors' selling as the
market is still haunted by fears of a hard-landing in China.
The Nikkei fell 2.9 percent to 18,023.01, having
moved in an extremely wide trading range of more than 1,000
points between 18,835.35 and 17,747.50, its lowest level in six
months.
Trading volume was huge, with turnover already near 4.0
trillion yen even an hour before closing, compared with the
daily average around 2.6 trillion yen.
Volatility remained high. Early in the day, the Nikkei
volatility index jumped to as high as 46.24 percent, its
highest level in more than two years.
"China is and has always been a risk. This risk has now come
to the forefront," Rie Shigekawa, portfolio manager at Fidelity
Worldwide Investment in Japan. "But while downside risks are
likely to persist for the time being, the Japanese market is in
a consolidation phase rather than a free fall."
Steelmakers and commodity stocks, which suffered the
steepest declines earlier, still underperformed.
JFE Holdings dropped 3.6 percent while trading
houses whose earnings are heavily linked to commodity prices
fell sharply.
Mitsubishi Corp and Sumitomo Corp were
down 4.3 percent and 4.2 percent, respectively.
Although exporters faced selling after the yen strengthened
to a seven-month high of 116.15 yen against the dollar on
Monday, some firms bounced back after opening lower.
The broader Topix fell 1.5 percent to 1,458.35 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 was down 1.9 percent at
13,122.92.
