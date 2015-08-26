Nikkei jumps as bargain-hunting accelerates after China market calms

TOKYO Aug 26 The Nikkei extended its early
gains on Wednesday afternoon as Chinese markets calmed and
attractive prices drove buying of major stocks such as big
exporters.
The Nikkei was up 3.2 percent to 18,376.47 in
mid-afternoon trade after moving in and out of negative
territory in the morning. The benchmark fell 13.6 percent, or
2,813 points, in the six sessions through Tuesday.
"We're seeing some buying from bargain hunters and a lot of
important China-linked shares seem to be reacting positively to
yesterday's move by the PBOC," said Gavin Parry, managing
director of Parry International Trading in Hong Kong.
"In the short term it's hard to say whether this is real
stability or just another bounce on the way there but the
general sentiment is that the Nikkei is still where you want to
be in the long term."
Companies which have high exposure to China soared. Fanuc
Corp jumped 5.1 percent while other exporters were also
chased higher, with Toyota Motor Corp rising 3.6
percent, Nissan Motor Co gaining 4.9 percent and
Panasonic Corp soaring 7.2 percent.
On Tuesday, the People's Bank of China cut interest rates
and lowered the amount of reserves banks must hold for the
second time in two months, ratcheting up support for a stumbling
economy and a plunging stock market.
Beijing's easing measures initially failed to stem the rout
in Chinese shares, which were down sharply on Wednesday morning
but moved into positive territory in the afternoon.
The broader Topix rose 3.2 percent to 1,478.39 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 3.2 percent to
13,320.50.
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt and Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric
Meijer)