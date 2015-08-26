Nikkei snaps 6-day losing streak as bargain-hunting accelerates

| TOKYO
TOKYO Aug 26 Japanese stocks rebounded on
Wednesday, turning around a six-day losing streak as Chinese
markets calmed and bargain hunters snapped up major stocks such
as banks and big exporters.
The Nikkei share average rose 3.2 percent to
18,376.83, posting its biggest daily gain since October 31.
The benchmark index had fallen 13.6 percent, or 2,813
points, in the previous six sessions through Tuesday,
threatening to wipe out its gains for the year as fears of a
China-led global economic slowdown drove the selling of risk
assets.
But early morning volatility gave way to steady buying as
major stocks fell to attractive prices just as Chinese markets
seemed to recover their nerve following Tuesday's cut in
interest rates and bank reserve requirements by the People's
Bank of China.
The broader Topix rose 3.2 percent to 1,478.97 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 3.2 percent to
13,316.89.
(Additional Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)