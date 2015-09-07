Nikkei edges up from 7-month low, trading still choppy

| TOKYO, Sept 7
TOKYO, Sept 7 Japanese stocks eked out small
gains on Monday after bouncing back from a seven-month low in
choppy trade, driven mostly by moves in Chinese shares.
A mixed U.S. jobs report on Friday added to the haze,
offering little clarity on when the Federal Reserve might raise
interest rates.
The Nikkei share average rose 0.4 percent to close
at 17,860.47, though it threatened to erase its year-to-date
gains in early trade.
Trading volume was light for most of the day, but picked up
during late afternoon trading. Decliners outnumbered gainers by
1060 to 724, highlighting weak market sentiment.
Auto makers with exposure to the U.S. outperformed, helped
in part by a steadily weakening yen. Toyota Motor Corp.
and Honda Motor Co. each gained 1.2 percent.
Toshiba Corp. shares gained 1.8 percent after the
electronics conglomerate released its twice-delayed earnings for
the last fiscal year, easing fears that the company might miss
its deadline and have its stock placed on a watch list.
Nippon Kayaku shares soared 12 percent after
reports the company may be ready to request government approval
to sell its new cancer treatment as early as next spring.
The broader Topix edged up 0.1 percent to 1,445.65,
but was weighed down by its real estate subindex
which lost 1.3 percent. Heiwa Real Estate plunged 13.9
percent after Friday's announcement that it would lose its place
on the Nikkei 225 index effective October 1.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 edged up 0.1 percent to
12,977.78.
(Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)