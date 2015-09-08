Nikkei drops in choppy trade; investors on edge ahead of China data

* Short-sell ratio has stayed above 40 for the past 5 days
* Nomura stumbles after Barclays cuts rating
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Sept 8 Japanese stocks dropped in another
choppy morning session on Tuesday as lingering worries over
China's economic health offset revised data showing Japan's
economy shrank less than expected.
Investors were on edge ahead of China's trade data, which
could point to further weakness in the world's second-largest
economy. The data are due out shortly.
China's exports were expected to drop 6.0 percent in August
compared with a year earlier, after dipping 8.3 percent in July,
a median forecast of 20 analysts polled by Reuters showed.
By mid-morning, the Nikkei dropped 0.3 percent to
17,808.99 after opening a tad higher.
"Japanese market's direction will likely depend on the China
data today," said Takuya Takahashi, a strategist at Daiwa
Securities. "The market does not have high expectations on the
data. But since China's economy is the most focused thing now,
we may see a drop of 200-300 points in the Nikkei if it
disappoints the market seriously"
On the positive side, revised gross domestic product data
for the second quarter showed that Japan's economy shrank less
than expected although capital expenditure fell more than
originally forecast.
Analysts expect any rebound in the July-September growth to
be feeble as factory output unexpectedly fell in July and
China's slowdown dampened prospects for a solid recovery in
exports.
"It's natural for investors to be sceptical about growth in
the coming months," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst
at Mizuho Securities.
Miura added that investors' cautious stance is reflected in
the recent short-sell ratio in Japan, which has stayed above 40
for the past five days, according to data by Japan Exchange
Group.
"Retail investors who had shorted stocks are eager to buy
back if the Nikkei falls near 17,500," Miura said.
Defensive shares underperformed, with Takeda Pharmaceutical
Co falling 1.7 percent, Astellas Pharma Inc
dropping 1.9 percent, Ajinomoto Co shedding 2.4 percent
and Kikkoman Corp tumbling 3.7 percent.
Nomura Holdings stumbled 3.4 percent after Barclays
cut its rating to 'underweight' from 'equal weight'. It said
that given the recent stock market rout in August, further
instability in the financial market could result in weaker
revenues for brokers like Nomura which has a strong wholesales
business.
Exporters were mixed, with Toyota Motor Corp rising
0.5 percent, Honda Motor Co <7267.T. gaining 0.5 percent and
Panasonic Corp falling 0.2 percent.
The broader Topix gained 0.1 percent and the
JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.1 percent to 12,983.70.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)