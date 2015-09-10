Nikkei retreats as weak machinery data sparks worries over economy

| TOKYO, Sept 10
TOKYO, Sept 10 Japanese stocks fell on Thursday
as a surprise drop in machinery orders in July heightened
concerns about the economy, prompting investors to book profits
a day after the market posted its biggest gain in nearly seven
years.
The Nikkei share average dropped 2.5 percent to
close at 18,299.62, shedding about a third of Wednesday's 7.7
percent jump, which was the biggest single-session rise for the
benchmark index since October 30, 2008.
The pullback came after data showed Japanese machinery
orders unexpectedly fell for a second straight month in July,
fuelling concerns that weak business investment could undermine
a recovery from an economic contraction in the second quarter.
Market players said recent volatility has been driven by
short-term traders while long-term investors are waiting out the
uncertainty.
Apple's Japan-based suppliers underperformed,
tracking a decline in the tech giant's shares after a launch
event for its latest products failed to cheer investors.
Nitto Denko shares fell 4.3 percent while Murata
Manufacturing lost 2.3 percent and TDK
declined 2.8 percent.
The broader Topix dropped 1.9 percent to 1,479.52,
with all but 3 of its 33 subsectors in negative territory. Its
insurance subindex shed 4 percent. MS&AD Insurance
plunged 4.6 percent as investors took profits on gains
made during Wednesday's surge.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 2 percent to
13,282.27.
Data from the Ministry of Finance showed that foreign
investors stepping up their sales of Japanese stocks.
They sold a net 986 billion yen worth of shares last week,
their biggest net selling in almost a year and a half, and up
from net sales of 626.9 billion yen during the week prior.
