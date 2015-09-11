September Nikkei futures and options settled at 18,119.49 -traders

TOKYO, Sept 11 Japan's Nikkei 225 futures and options contracts expiring in September settled at the price of 18,119.49 on Friday, traders said.

The closely watched settlement price, known in Japan as the special quotation, or SQ, is calculated from the opening prices of the 225 shares in the Nikkei share average on the second Friday of the month.

The official figure is due out after the market closes on Friday.

The Nikkei was flat at 18,293.38 in early morning trade, while the broader Topix was also flat at 1,479.59. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)