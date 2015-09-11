September Nikkei futures and options settled at 18,119.49 -traders

TOKYO, Sept 11 Japan's Nikkei 225 futures and
options contracts expiring in September settled at the price of
18,119.49 on Friday, traders said.
The closely watched settlement price, known in Japan as
the special quotation, or SQ, is calculated from the opening
prices of the 225 shares in the Nikkei share average on
the second Friday of the month.
The official figure is due out after the market closes on
Friday.
The Nikkei was flat at 18,293.38 in early morning trade,
while the broader Topix was also flat at 1,479.59.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)