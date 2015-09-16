Nikkei gains on strong U.S. spending data but cautious before Fed

TOKYO, Sept 16 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday
as investors continued to cover short positions after strong
U.S. consumer spending buoyed sentiment, with automakers and
electronics shares leading the gains.
But volume was thin, as most long-term investors remained on
the sidelines ahead of Thursday's U.S. Federal Reserve policy
meeting, which may end months of speculation on when the Fed
will raise interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade.
The Nikkei share average rose 0.8 percent to
18,171.60 points.
The broader Topix gained 0.7 percent to 1,472.60,
with only 1.88 billion shares changing hands, falling below its
5-day average of 2.2 billion shares. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400
gained 0.8 percent to 13,218.10.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa and Joshua Hunt; Editing by Kim
Coghill)