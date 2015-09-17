Nikkei rises to more than 1-week high; oil shares outperform

* Omron jumps after saying it will buy U.S.-based robot
maker
* Regional banks lower after brokerage starts coverage at
'underperform'
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Sept 17 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
for a third day to its highest in a more than a week high on
Thursday after Wall Street gained on the back of strong oil
prices, although investors remain cautious ahead of the U.S.
Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates.
The Nikkei gained 1.4 percent to 18,432.63 in
midmorning trade.
Analysts said that trading volume may be subdued as
investors do not want to take large positions before the Fed
decision is known.
"No one wants to be left behind if the Fed announces
something unexpected," said Takuya Takahashi, an analyst at
Daiwa Securities.
The Fed is due to announce a decision later in the day to
either end or extend seven years of near-zero interest rates.
Traders also said that while the market is nervous about the
timing of the U.S. rate hike, it is widely believed that even if
the Fed raises rates soon, the frequency of subsequent rate
hikes will be modest.
"The market is prepared for the Fed to raise rates at some
point. The thing to watch is rather how aggressive the pace of
rate increases will be, and I don't think the market is overly
concerned about that," said Hiroaki Mino, director of investment
information department at Mizuho Securities.
Oil shares were lifted by an almost 6-percent jump in oil
prices. Inpex Corp gained 2.8 percent and Japan
Petroleum Exploration Co soared 3.6 percent.
Exporters gained ground, with Honda Motor Co rising
3.4 percent, Advantest Corp surging 3.2 percent and TDK
Corp soaring 3.6 percent.
Omron Corp jumped as much as 5.1 percent to a more
than a two-week high of 4,220 yen after it said it will acquire
U.S.-based robot maker Adept Technology.
Bucking the strengthening trend, regional banks declined
after Credit Suisse started coverage of Fukuoka Financial Group
and Shizuoka Bank > at 'underperform'. They
fell 2.5 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively.
The brokerage cited concerns over sustaining funding for
Fukuoka Financial, while it cited an overvalued stock price for
Shizuoka Bank and its need to improve return on equity.
Separately, foreign investors sold a net 1.4201 trillion yen
in Japanese stocks last week, the largest ever, according to
data compiled by the Finance Ministry.
The broader Topix gained 1.0 percent to 1,487.99 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 1.1 percent to
13,362.23.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)