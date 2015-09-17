版本:
Nikkei rises, led by securities and steel

TOKYO, Sept 17 Japanese stocks rose for a third consecutive day on Thursday, buoyed by continued gains on Wall Street and calm markets in China ahead of the much anticipated outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting.

The Nikkei share average rose 1.4 percent to 18,432.27, its highest point since September 9.

The broader Topix gained 1.3 percent to close at 1,491.91 with its securities sector climbing 3 percent to lead the gains. The iron and steel subindex also outperformed, rising 2.6 percent.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 climbed 1.4 percent to 13,396.44. (Reporting by Joshua Hunt and Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

