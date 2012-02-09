Nikkei slips from 3-mth high but still above 9,000

TOKYO, Feb 9 Japan's Nikkei share average pulled back from a three-month high on Thursday after China's inflation rate accelerated faster than market expectations and uncertainty remained over Greek bailout talks, though it still held above the 9,000 mark. Losses were limited, and a trader at a U.S. bank said hedge funds were buying blue-chip stocks. The Nikkei closed 0.2 percent lower at 9,002.24, while the broader Topix index added 0.3 percent to 784.49.