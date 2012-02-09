版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 9日 星期四 14:12 BJT

Nikkei slips from 3-mth high but still above 9,000

TOKYO, Feb 9 Japan's Nikkei share average
pulled back from a three-month high on Thursday after China's
inflation rate accelerated faster than market expectations and
uncertainty remained over Greek bailout talks, though it still
held above the 9,000 mark.	
    Losses were limited, and a trader at a U.S. bank said hedge
funds were buying blue-chip stocks.	
    The Nikkei closed 0.2 percent lower at 9,002.24,
while the broader Topix index added 0.3 percent to
784.49.

