Nikkei set to rise, EU approval on Greek deal eyed

TOKYO, Feb 14 Japan's Nikkei share average
is expected to open higher on Tuesday, though gains are seen
likely to be capped ahead of a euro zone finance ministers'
meeting this week to approve a second bailout for Greece and
avoid a messy default.
The Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,950 and
9,050, strategists said. Nikkei futures in Chicago
closed at 9,015 on Monday, up 15 points or 0.2 percent from the
Osaka close of 9,000.
"Ahead of the euro zone meeting on the 15th, the market's
topside will be heavy and it will be difficult to move in either
direction, with some individual shares likely to move on
earnings," said Fumiyuki Nakanishi, a strategist at SMBC Friend
Securities.
A trader said domestic investors were likely to sell into
strength.
Equity mutual funds based in Japan, however, suffered net
outflows for a fourth straight month in January, the longest
such spell in 15 years, though a recovery in global share prices
pushed up asset value by nearly 3 percent.
The Bank of Japan ends a two-day policy meeting on Tuesday,
with some analysts saying it may expand its 55 trillion yen
($710.50 billion) liquidity-boosting programme by raising the 20
trillion yen asset-buying portion, mostly by purchasing more
Japanese government bonds.
The Nikkei closed 0.6 percent higher at 8,999.18 on Monday,
while the broader Topix index advanced 0.3 percent to
781.68.
The benchmark Nikkei is up 6.4 percent so far this year as a
brightening outlook for the U.S. economy and an injection of 489
billion euros ($646 billion) of three-year loans by the European
Central Bank to boost liquidity outweighed disappointing
Japanese corporate earnings.
Out of 150 Nikkei companies that have reported, 65 percent
failed to meet market expectations, Thomson Reuters StarMine
data showed. That compares with 31 percent for S&P 500
companies.
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- OLYMPUS CORP
Olympus on Monday forecast a $410 million full-year loss due
largely to its ailing camera operations, but strength in its
endoscope business suggested its core division would emerge from
an accounting scandal unscathed and its president said it might
try to go it alone without seeking outside capital.
-- JAPAN TOBACCO INC
Japan Tobacco will withdraw from the household frozen
vegetable market in March 2013 because of diminishing sales, the
Nikkei business daily reported.