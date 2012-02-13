Nikkei set to rise, EU approval on Greek deal eyed

TOKYO, Feb 14 Japan's Nikkei share average is expected to open higher on Tuesday, though gains are seen likely to be capped ahead of a euro zone finance ministers' meeting this week to approve a second bailout for Greece and avoid a messy default. The Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,950 and 9,050, strategists said. Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 9,015 on Monday, up 15 points or 0.2 percent from the Osaka close of 9,000. "Ahead of the euro zone meeting on the 15th, the market's topside will be heavy and it will be difficult to move in either direction, with some individual shares likely to move on earnings," said Fumiyuki Nakanishi, a strategist at SMBC Friend Securities. A trader said domestic investors were likely to sell into strength. Equity mutual funds based in Japan, however, suffered net outflows for a fourth straight month in January, the longest such spell in 15 years, though a recovery in global share prices pushed up asset value by nearly 3 percent. The Bank of Japan ends a two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, with some analysts saying it may expand its 55 trillion yen ($710.50 billion) liquidity-boosting programme by raising the 20 trillion yen asset-buying portion, mostly by purchasing more Japanese government bonds. The Nikkei closed 0.6 percent higher at 8,999.18 on Monday, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.3 percent to 781.68. The benchmark Nikkei is up 6.4 percent so far this year as a brightening outlook for the U.S. economy and an injection of 489 billion euros ($646 billion) of three-year loans by the European Central Bank to boost liquidity outweighed disappointing Japanese corporate earnings. Out of 150 Nikkei companies that have reported, 65 percent failed to meet market expectations, Thomson Reuters StarMine data showed. That compares with 31 percent for S&P 500 companies. > Greek vote lifts Wall Street near 7-month high > Euro gains on Greek deal but doubts remain > Treasuries end near flat in choppy trading > Gold ekes out gain but technical selling weighs > Oil up on Greek austerity measures, Iran tensions STOCKS TO WATCH -- OLYMPUS CORP Olympus on Monday forecast a $410 million full-year loss due largely to its ailing camera operations, but strength in its endoscope business suggested its core division would emerge from an accounting scandal unscathed and its president said it might try to go it alone without seeking outside capital. -- JAPAN TOBACCO INC Japan Tobacco will withdraw from the household frozen vegetable market in March 2013 because of diminishing sales, the Nikkei business daily reported.