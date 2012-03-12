Nikkei falls after topping 10,000 to new 7-mth high

* Nikkei slips after breaking 10,000 to fresh 7-month high
* Hedge funds seen selling, domestic investors seen buying
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, March 12 Japan's Nikkei share
average dipped on Monday after breaking above 10,000 to a fresh
seven-month high as hedge funds locked in profits following a
3.7 percent rally in the previous two sessions and 17 percent so
far this year.
The yen's weakening to near 11-month low against the dollar
on the back of Friday's robust U.S. jobs data offered support to
the market.
"The sellers right now are primarily hedge funds. The
long-only accounts aren't doing very much but they are not
usually at that active on Monday, and domestics are buyers," a
senior dealer at a foreign bank said.
"We saw some domestic buyers in the market in the morning,
although obviously they were into the market at the level above
this. I don't think there is anything terrible going on. We are
just in a consolidation period."
The Nikkei slipped 0.4 percent to 9,889.86 after
climbing as high as 10,021.51, its highest level since early
August last year.
Although the index has failed to hold above 10,000 for a
second session in a row, technical charts show bullish signals
from slow stochastics, a short-term momentum indicator.
"I think it's understandable that investors are waiting
ahead of the BOJ and FOMC tomorrow, even though it does appear
expectations are for very little action," said Stefan Worrall,
director of equity cash sales at Credit Suisse in Tokyo.
The Bank of Japan began a two-day policy review on Monday
and the U.S. Federal Reserve meets on Tuesday.
Canon Inc dropped 1.5 percent, construction
machinery maker Komatsu Ltd lost 1.8 percent and bank
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group fell 1.4 percent.
The broader Topix eased 0.4 percent to 845.28. About
2.26 billion shares changed hands, down from a one-year high of
3.48 billion on Friday when the Nikkei's March futures and
options expired.
Global equities have been buoyed by a run of strong U.S.
economic data and accommodative monetary policies by global
central banks that have sent investors back into risk assets.
Nomura expects a short-term setback for the Nikkei as it has
rallied 17 percent since the start of the year.
"Owing to a lack of temporal corrections, we expect Japanese
equities to correct to as low as 9,400-9,500 in the near term,
but to head for 10,200-10,500 by around April as they wrap up
the three-leg uptrend launched in November last year," Nomura
said in a note.
Naomi Fink, head of Japan strategy at Jefferies Japan, said
she expected any pullback on the Nikkei would likely be shallow
after the dollar reached an 11-month high of 82.64 yen on
Friday.
"It depends on how long your investment horizon is. I think
there is good momentum. If we have a pullback, it will be time
to buy," she said. "There might be overbought signal. If you are
in for the short-term, it's a little bit risky."
Illustrating investors' upbeat mood, the Nikkei
volatility index, Japan's fear gauge, slipped 3.9
percent. The lower the volatility index, the higher the risk
appetite.