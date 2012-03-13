版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 13日 星期二 14:07 BJT

Nikkei ticks up, cutting gains after BOJ holds steady

TOKYO, March 13 Japan's Nikkei share
average eked out modest gains on Tuesday, giving up earlier
advantage to above the key 10,000-mark, after the Bank of Japan
held off on easing monetary policy following a two-day policy
meeting.	
    The Nikkei was up 0.1 percent at 9,899.08 after
trading around 9,995 before the BOJ announcement. The benchmark
climbed above 10,000 earlier as investors looked for signs for
further easing from the central bank.	
    The broader Topix end flat at 845.33.

