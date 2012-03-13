Nikkei ticks up, cutting gains after BOJ holds steady

TOKYO, March 13 Japan's Nikkei share average eked out modest gains on Tuesday, giving up earlier advantage to above the key 10,000-mark, after the Bank of Japan held off on easing monetary policy following a two-day policy meeting. The Nikkei was up 0.1 percent at 9,899.08 after trading around 9,995 before the BOJ announcement. The benchmark climbed above 10,000 earlier as investors looked for signs for further easing from the central bank. The broader Topix end flat at 845.33.