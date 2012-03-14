Nikkei closes above 10,000 for first time in 7-mths

* Nikkei climbs 1.5 pct, Topix gains 1.4 pct
* Fed's improved U.S. outlook, retail data buoy Nikkei
* Sharp reverses losses on report to replace president
* Gree sinks in heavy volume on broker downgrade
By Mari Saito and Dominic Lau
TOKYO, March 14 Japan's Nikkei average
climbed 1.5 percent to close above 10,000 for the first time in
seven months on Wednesday, boosted by Wall Street gains after
the Fed upgraded its U.S. economic outlook, while Tokyo shares
received a further lift from a weaker yen.
Exporters and financials outperformed, with Sony Corp
jumping 5.2 percent, Nissan Motor Co Ltd up
3.8 percent and Japan's leading investment bank Nomura Holdings
Inc adding 3.4 percent.
"It's only now that we begin to see foreign, real buying
become more visible," said Stefan Worrall, director of equity
cash sales at Credit Suisse in Tokyo, adding that buy orders of
the core 30 stocks and buying across the spectrum had increased.
"There's a lot of money sitting on the sidelines that hasn't
benefited from the rally from the beginning of the year, who are
finding themselves flatfooted. There will be further upside in
the Nikkei rally if we see real money continue to come in."
The benchmark Nikkei was up 151.44 points at
10,050.52, its highest closing level since July 26, after
intraday forays above the 10,000-mark in the previous three
sessions failed to hold until the close.
Plans for the launch of a growing number of investment trust
funds which would support the market as they put their money to
work added to the upbeat mood.
"In March, we are seeing a lot of new funds being created,
or trying to be created. This might be positive for the market.
The value of the funds are pretty big ... the highest since
February 2006," said Jun Yunoki, equity analyst at Nomura.
The broader Topix climbed 1.4 percent to 857.11.
More than 2.3 billion shares changed hands on the main board,
down from 2.76 billion shares on Tuesday.
"People are picking up high-beta stocks now as the feeling
that Japan's market is still lagging global markets -- plus the
weaker yen -- are providing a boost," said Yasuo Sakuma,
portfolio manager at Bayview Asset Management.
In terms of valuations, the Topix carried a 12-month
forward price-to-book ratio of 0.97, lower than S&P 500's 1.96
and STOXX Europe 600's 1.37.
YEN BOOST
Additionally, the dollar hit an 11-month high of 83.32 yen
during Asian trade, lifting investor appetites for
exporters.
Sharp Corp reversed earlier losses and rose 4.3
percent after a report that its President Mikio Katayama would
resign as the company struggles to shore up its finances.
Earlier, the stock fell as much as 5.1 percent to its lowest
since the 1980s, with traders citing concerns over its outlook
and lingering speculation that it would need equity financing
after a massive quarterly loss.
Bucking the market trend was Gree Inc, which shed 6
percent after Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded the social gaming
company to neutral from buy and cut its six-month target price
to 2,600 yen from 3,200.
Also heavily traded were Japanese banks Mizuho Financial
Group Inc, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc
and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc, up between 2.2
and 2.6 percent.
Japan's financials gained after their U.S. peers led Wall
Street to its best performance this year, buoyed also by Fed
stress test results that gave high marks to most of the largest
banks.
The stress test results by the U.S. central bank came on the
heels of an earlier announcement that the U.S. economy was
"expanding moderately" although growth still faced significant
downside risks.
But lingering concern about the impact of rising gasoline
prices on U.S. consumer spending, and debt problems in Portugal
and Spain meant the market was not free of worries.
"I do worry that we are in a Goldilocks market that may be
overheated," Bayview's Sakuma said.
The benchmark Nikkei was in "overbought" territory, with its
14-day relative strength index at 76.8. Seventy or above is
considered overbought.
March is the final month of Japan's fiscal year, and market
participants have been expecting many funds to lock in profit
from the benchmark's 18.9 percent rally since the beginning of
January, after it shed more than 13 percent in April to
December.