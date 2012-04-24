Japan's Nikkei falls, investors unsettled by Europe

TOKYO, April 24 Japan's Nikkei share average
extended losses in Tuesday's afternoon session, dragged lower by
a strengthening yen and with political uncertainty in France and
the Netherlands fanning fears of a widening euro zone debt
crisis.
The Nikkei lost 0.9 percent to 9,451.67, while the
broader Topix slipped 0.8 percent to 803.42.
"It's still in the expected range for today, but once the
dollar dipped below the 81 yen level in the afternoon session,
the Nikkei naturally headed downwards," said Kenichi Hirano,
operating officer at Tachibana Securities.
Investors headed towards the safe haven yen, unsettled by
further political flux in Europe. On Monday, the Dutch prime
minister tendered his government's resignation after it failed
to agree on budget cuts, while French Socialist presidential
candidate beat incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy in first-round polls.
The Nikkei was also damped by falling Asian indexes,
including the Shanghai Stock Exchange composite index,
which was down 1.4 percent at the midday trading break.
"Investors are waiting for the Chinese government's next
policy decision, but they're not coming up with anything,"
Hirano said. "Real estate is still overpriced, making it
difficult to introduce easing measures. The Chinese economy has
become more complicated."