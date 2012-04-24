版本:
Nikkei falls for fourth day on Europe uncertainty

TOKYO, April 24 Japan's Nikkei share average
fell for a fourth consecutive session on Tuesday as political
uncertainty in Europe stoked fresh concerns about a widening
euro zone debt crisis and weighed on Asian markets.	
    The Nikkei eased 0.8 percent to 9,468.04, while the
broader Topix index lost 0.7 percent to 803.94.

