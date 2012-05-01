Japan's Nikkei drops to 2-1/2 month closing low

* Nikkei sheds 1.8 pct as yen strengthens
* Euro zone concerns mount, China PMI fails to impress
* Sharp hits 28-yr low
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, May 1 Japan's Nikkei share average shed
1.8 percent to a 2-1/2 month closing low on Tuesday, hurt by
uncertainty on the euro zone and concerns over U.S. economic
growth, while a strong yen weighed on exporters.
The Nikkei closed down 169.94 points at 9,350.95,
breaking below its 75-day moving average near 9,463, after
losing 5.6 percent in April to end a four-month winning streak.
"We have seen profit-taking in cyclicals and obviously the
yen is not helping ... There is a lot of selling in autos," a
dealer at a U.S. bank said, adding that low volumes exaggerated
the drop in the Nikkei.
Exporters bore the brunt of the rallying yen, which held
near a two-month high against the dollar after weak data from
the United States and Europe, despite further moves by the Bank
of Japan on Friday to pull the economy out of deflation.
China's official purchasing managers' index also failed to
inspire. Although it rose to a 13-month high of 53.3 in April,
it undershot market expectations of 53.6.
Sony Corp shed 3.9 percent, Toyota Motor
lost 3.5 percent and Honda Motor dropped 3.4 percent.
TDK Corp sagged 6.6 percent as its operating profit
forecast for the year ending March 2013 came in below market
expectations.
Investors were also unimpressed by Sharp, which is
looking to offset continued losses in its television and liquid
crystal display business this fiscal year with earnings from
household appliances and printers. The stock lost 9.3 percent to
468 yen after falling to a 28-year low of 465 yen.
The electronics sector's earnings outlook has
improved markedly, however. The one-month earnings momentum -
analysts' earnings upgrades minus downgrades as a total of
estimates - for the sector improved to 11 percent in April from
4 percent the previous month, data from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
showed.
The sector's earnings momentum was also better than the
Topix's 5.4 percent.
The broader Topix lost 1.8 percent to 789.49, breaking below
800 for the first time since mid-February.
TIME FOR A BARGAIN?
Uncertainty surrounding the euro zone intensified as Spain
said on Monday it has fallen into recession after its economy
contracted in the first quarter, as severe government cuts to
reduce the deficit hampered growth.
The prospect of French and Greek elections in May that could
impact future decisions on strategies to contain the euro zone
debt crisis boosted bearish sentiment further.
Trading volume on the main board was light, with 1.65
billion s hares changing hands, down from 2.19 billion on Friday,
as most Asian markets were closed on Tuesday and the Tokyo
market will be shut on Thursday and Friday for national
holidays.
Hideyuki Ishiguro, assistant manager for investment strategy
at Okasan Securities, said investors could be on the look out
for bargains.
"Investors might also begin to pick up some good deals as
there are a lot of attractively priced stocks with the Topix
below 800," he said.
Tokyo Electron Ltd could be among them. The stock
lost 8.3 percent on Tuesday after its 2012/13 operating profit
guidance came in below market expectations.
Although Credit Suisse said it was disappointed with the
earnings guidance, it remained positive on Tokyo Electron's
outlook and recommended investors buy on dips.
"We have expectations for a H2 rebound in memory prices and
think that any share price falls driven by these results
actually represent opportunities to accumulate from a
longer-term investment perspective," it said in a note.
Deutsche Bank said investors should focus on companies with
the ability to expand profit margins instead of looking at
profit growth when they pick stocks.
Among the firms it highlighted were Toyota Motor, aluminium
sash maker JS Group, Hello Kitty toy maker Sanrio Co
, Casio Computer Co Ltd, electronic parts maker
Hirose Electric Co Ltd, Hitachi Cable Ltd and
nonferrous metal smelter Mitsubishi Materials Corp.