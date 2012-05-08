Nikkei rises from three-month low, mood cautious

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
TOKYO, May 8 Japan's Nikkei share average rose from a three-month low on Tuesday as investors reassessed the immediate impact of French and Greek poll results, although they remained wary of further flare up in the crisis-hit euro zone. The Nikkei closed 0.7 percent higher at 9,181.65, while the broader Topix index gained 0.6 percent to 776.57. On Monday, the benchmark Nikkei shed 2.8 percent, its biggest one-day percentage fall in six months, on concerns that a new French president and yet-to-be-formed coalition government in Greece could undermine the region's austerity drive, which is seen as crucial for the stability of the euro zone.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.