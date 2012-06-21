Nikkei ends at 5-week high, softer yen supports

* Exporters buoyed by weaker yen
* Softbank hits nine-month closing high
* Renesas gains after shareholders agree to support
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, June 21 Japan's Nikkei average broke
above 8,800 for the first time in five weeks on Thursday, as
sentiment was buoyed by a softer yen after the U.S. Federal
Reserve held back from more aggressive stimulus steps to prop up
the economy.
Shrugging off a survey showing China's vast manufacturing
sector slowing for the eighth straight month, the Nikkei
rose 0.8 percent to 8,824.07, driven by exporters, such as Honda
Motor Co Ltd, up 3.5 percent, and Canon Inc,
adding 1.4 percent.
The Fed disappointed some investors by delivering only a
limited expansion of monetary stimulus on Wednesday. It extended
its "Operation Twist" beyond its original June expiration to the
end of the year to boost the flagging U.S. recovery. It also cut
its GDP growth estimates for the year.
"The fact they eased at all is a plus for the U.S. economy,
while holding off on QE3 is good for the Japanese market as it
didn't strengthen the yen," said Hideyuki Ishiguro, assistant
manager of investment strategy at Okasan Securities.
"The other factor buoying the Nikkei today is short-covering
after Korea and Taiwan didn't make the MSCI upgrade."
New York-based equity index provider MSCI maintained South
Korea and Taiwan in its "emerging market" category on Thursday,
dashing hopes of an upgrade. Some investors expecting an upgrade
had sold Nikkei futures in the run-up to the decision on the
assumption it would draw attention away from the Japanese
market, but were forced to cover their short-bets.
The benchmark Nikkei hit its highest closing level since May
17 and has recovered 7 percent from a six-month low on June 4.
However, it is still down 12.5 percent on the quarter, weighed
by concerns about a deepening euro zone sovereign debt crisis
and slowing growth in the United States and China.
Foreign investors were net buyers of Japanese shares last
week after eight straight weeks of net selling, data from
Japan's Ministry of Finance showed. Foreign investors bought
58.8 billion yen ($740.93 million) of Japanese equities.
"Japanese investors are also coming back to the market. Last
week we saw buying from Japanese trust banks," said Jun Yunoki,
equity analyst at Nomura.
"A few funds cut their allocations to equities even though
the market went down. Usually, they would buy when the market is
down but because they cut down on allocations, they weren't able
to buy. That starts to end and they are coming back to the
market."
Index heavyweight Softbank Corp climbed 2.9 percent
to its highest close in nine months, with a trader citing the
mobile operator's ability to further improve its network quality
and handset line-up.
"It's a big play on iPhones ... with the new iPhone 5 and
iPad coming on board," a trader said. "The share price is
hovering above 2,500 yen. We think it is one of the stocks that
could see some growth. We are definitely on the positive side."
The broader Topix advanced 0.9 percent to 753.96.
Nearly 1.79 billion shares changed hands on the Topix, up from
Wednesday's 1.53 billion and last week's average of 1.46
billion.
RENESAS GETS SUPPORT
Renesas Electronics Corp advanced 3.1 percent after
sources said its major shareholders had agreed to provide the
loss-making chipmaker with 50 billion yen towards its
restructuring.
The stock has gained nearly 69 percent since hitting a
record low on May 29, although it is still down 29 percent this
year.
Short interest in Renesas remained high, with 90.92 percent
of the stock that is available to be borrowed out on loan as of
June 19, down from 90.03 percent on June 14, data from research
firm Data Explorers showed.
Shares of Hitachi Ltd and NEC Corp were
down 0.2 and 0.8 percent, respectively, while Mitsubishi
Electric Corp added 1.1 percent.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd eased 0.6 percent,
extending the previous session's 3.1 percent fall after a U.S.
court said the Japanese firm was responsible for a nuclear plant
leak at a California nuclear power plant, as it did not properly
test the pipes before installing them.
Another trader said it would be a buying opportunity if the
stock were to fall to near 300 yen.