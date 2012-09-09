Nikkei seen stuck in range; investors cautious before Fed

TOKYO, Sept 10 Japan's Nikkei average is
expected to tread in range on Monday with investors likely to be
cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's decision on whether to
launch further stimulus after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs
data.
Growing expectations of another round of bond purchases by
the Fed, known as quantitative easing, weighed on the dollar
against the yen, which hurts Japanese exporters' competitiveness
even though more stimulus could help boost demand for their
products.
"The yen is a bad factor for the Japanese market but the
market wants to see whether additional stimulus will be decided
or not. This week we cannot see a clear direction," said Takashi
Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex Inc.
The Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,800 and
8,900, strategists said. Nikkei futures in Chicago
closed at 8,810 on Friday, unchanged from the Osaka
close.
The Fed will next hold its policy meeting on Sept. 12-13.
The yen was last traded at 78.26 yen to the dollar after
hitting a one-month high of 78.016 yen on Friday.
The Nikkei rallied 2.2 percent to 8,871.65 on Friday,
leading to a weekly gain of 0.4 percent last week to snap a
two-week losing run. The benchmark is up 4.9 percent this year.
The broader Topix index climbed 2.3 percent to
735.17 on Friday.
STOCKS TO WATCH
--SHARP CORP
Sharp has a contingency plan if it fails to agree with Hon
Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd for the Taiwanese company
to become its biggest shareholder, Tetsuo Onishi, chief
financial officer of the Japanese firm, said without giving
details.
--TOKUYAMA CORP
The Nikkei business daily said on Friday it plans to add
Tokuyama Corp, Japan's biggest polysilicon maker, to
its price-weighted Nikkei average.