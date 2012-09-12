Nikkei hits 2-week closing high to near key 9,000-mark

* Investors favour stocks with less exposure to strong yen * Cyclicals, miners gain as Fed stimulus eyed * Steelmakers strong on sign of industry prices bottoming out * Japan Airlines up further in grey market ahead of listing By Dominic Lau TOKYO, Sept 12 Japan's Nikkei average hit a two-week closing high on Wednesday and edged toward the key 9,000-mark on expectations that the Federal Reserve will announce measures to stimulate the U.S. economy and that a German court will approve the legality of the euro zone's bailout funds. Investors bought stocks such as those of mining companies which are seen as gaining the most should the Fed announce another round of government bond purchases, known as quantitative easing, to kick start the flagging U.S. economic recovery after it concludes a two-day meeting on Thursday. Demand was also high for shares of companies focused on the domestic economy that are less impacted by a stronger yen, which is seen as a likely consequence of a U.S. monetary policy easing. Among those firms were mobile phone operator and index heavyweight Softbank Corp, adding 0.8 percent, and convenience store operator Seven & I Holdings Co Ltd, up 2.1 percent. The Nikkei climbed 1.7 percent to 8,959.96, breaking above 8,881, the 38.2 percent retracement of its rally from July 25 to Aug. 20 but holding below its 25-day moving average at 8,960.58. The benchmark is up 6 percent so far this year. "If the Fed eases, there's a high chance the yen will shoot up, so we're seeing a continuing trend for domestic stocks as well as some rebounds for stocks that were heavily sold off yesterday," said Hiroyuki Fukunaga, CEO of Investrust. "I think (Fed Chairman Ben) Bernanke is usually quite eager to not crush hopes or expectations, but if he does fail to announce QE3 it will probably make the dollar firmer and that may well be a plus for the Japanese market." YEN IMPACT Concerns over the impact of a stronger yen on Japanese exporters have prompted UBS to downgrade Japan to 'underweight' in its global model portfolio. The Japanese currency was quoted at 77.89 yen to the dollar after hitting a three-month high at 77.70 yen on Tuesday. "We downgrade Japan, as we believe QE3 will frustrate efforts to weaken the yen, a clear negative for corporate Japan," UBS strategists said in a report. "Furthermore, we note that domestic macro data has been deteriorating as cyclical support from reconstruction spending fades." Japan's core machinery orders, however, beat expectations and rose for a second month in July in a sign that rebuilding in the quake-ravaged northeast underpins capital spending, but Europe's debt crisis and slowing Chinese and U.S. economies cloud the outlook. The broader Topix advanced 1.3 percent to 741.82. Nearly 1.55 billion shares changed hands, up from Tuesday's 1.31 billion but down from last week's average of 1.61 billion. Investors were also factored in that German constitutional court would give the green light to the euro zone's permanent bailout mechanism. "I expected less buying today but it seems that people are already expecting Germany to give the ESM the go-ahead, which would alter the course of the euro and lead to a softer yen," said Fumiyuki Nakanishi, general manager of investment and research at SMBC Friend Securities. "However, I think the upside is still heavy as we're mostly seeing short-covering." Demand from investors for Nikkei call options outnumbered demand for put options. Societe Generale analysts said in a note that the most popular call options on the Nikkei with a September maturity had a strike price at 9,000. The next most traded was a call at 9,250, followed by a put at 8,750 and another put at 8,500. STEELMAKERS VS SHIPPERS Among the strong performers were steelmakers, up 2.3 percent after China's Baosteel said it will roll over its September steel prices to October after three straight months of cuts, a move some analysts said was aimed at stabilising a market hit by weak demand. JFE Holdings Inc rose 3.9 percent and Nippon Steel Corp gained 2.5 percent. Japan Airlines was bid at 4,110 yen in unofficial trading ahead of the company's Sept. 19 public listing, traders said, up from Tuesday's level of 4,015 yen and 8.4 percent above its IPO price of 3,790 yen. Shippers were the worst sectoral performer, down 2.1 percent after Nippon Yusen KK sagged 3.6 percent on the back of SMBC Nikko Securities rating downgrade to 'neutral'.