Japan's Nikkei scales near 8-month closing high

BRIEF-China Lending qtrly earnings per share $0.18
* China Lending Corporation announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
TOKYO, Dec 12 Japan's Nikkei average climbed to its highest closing level in nearly eight months on Wednesday, led by exporters, as persistent speculation that a likely new government would pressure the central bank to take bolder policy weighed on the yen. The Nikkei advanced 0.6 percent to 9,581.46 points, taking the index to 'overbought' territory, with its 14-day relative strength index at 70.9. Seventy or above is considered overbought and often indicates a possible near-term pull back. The broader Topix index ended 0.7 percent higher at 791.29.
* China Lending Corporation announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Choice Hotels appoints Dominic Dragisich as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 3 A U.S. Justice Department probe into a phony accounts scandal at Wells Fargo & Co is asking whether executives hid details from the company board and regulators as the problem grew over years, sources familiar with the review said.