Nikkei marks best 1-day rise in 3 weeks, Nomura rebounds

* Nikkei rises 2.1 pct, Topix up 2.6 pct in active trade
* Nomura, securities firms rebound sharply
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, June 4 Japan's Nikkei share average
climbed more than 2 percent to mark its biggest one-day rise in
three weeks on Tuesday, as investors scooped up battered stocks
such as financials, which had fallen from recent peaks into bear
market territory.
Hopes for further buying from Japanese pension funds also
lent some support to the index after sources told Reuters that
Japan's government is set to urge public pension funds, which
have more than $2 trillion in assets, to increase their
investment in equities and overseas assets.
Trade remained volatile. The Nikkei has tumbled 15 percent
since hitting a 5-1/2 year high on May 23 on worries over
slowing growth in China and a potential pullback in the U.S.
Federal Reserve's massive stimulus programme.
"On the institutional side, people are still very mixed.
They were early sellers in the day. Throughout the day we picked
up more buyers. Overall we are kind of flattish," a senior
dealer at a foreign bank said.
"Retail investors are back in the game today," he said. "The
market has nicely bounced off 13,000 today ... The fact that it
actually bounced and somebody was actually there to buy on dips
is quite positive."
The Nikkei ended 2.1 percent higher at 13,533.76 in
a choppy session that had seen it lose as much as 1.5 percent at
one point. The index lost 3.7 percent on Monday.
The senior dealer said the market was likely to remain
volatile in the next few days.
NOMURA IN DEMAND
Nomura Holdings, Japan's top brokerage, jumped 7.6
percent and was the most traded stock on the main board by
turnover after sinking 8.4 percent in the previous session.
Rival Daiwa Securities Group surged 11.9 percent.
The securities sector was the best performing
sector, up 9.5 percent after the previous session's 9 percent
slide. It is still down nearly 19 percent from a 4-1/2 year high
touched on May 15.
Banks were among other top performers, with the
sector up 6.9 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
gaining 9 percent. Before Tuesday's bounce, the banking
sector had fallen 23 percent since touching a 4-1/2 year peak on
May 15.
The broader Topix index climbed 2.6 percent to
1,125.47, with trading volume hitting a one-week high of 5.12
billion shares.
Despite the recent sharp pullback, the Nikkei is still up
9.5 percent since April 4, when the Bank of Japan Governor
Haruhiko Kuroda stunned global financial markets with a sweeping
stimulus programme to revive growth. The benchmark has rallied
30 percent this year after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe promised
expansionary fiscal and monetary policies to lift growth.
BNP Paribas said in a note that it has picked Japan as one
of the equity indexes to short with a one-month horizon. Other
countries on which its proprietary model had a negative view
were Austria, Mexico and Brazil, while it suggested going long
Taiwan, Italy, Netherlands and Germany. The model was negative
on Japan last month.