Nikkei marks best 1-day rise in 3 weeks, Nomura rebounds

* Nikkei rises 2.1 pct, Topix up 2.6 pct in active trade * Nomura, securities firms rebound sharply By Dominic Lau TOKYO, June 4 Japan's Nikkei share average climbed more than 2 percent to mark its biggest one-day rise in three weeks on Tuesday, as investors scooped up battered stocks such as financials, which had fallen from recent peaks into bear market territory. Hopes for further buying from Japanese pension funds also lent some support to the index after sources told Reuters that Japan's government is set to urge public pension funds, which have more than $2 trillion in assets, to increase their investment in equities and overseas assets. Trade remained volatile. The Nikkei has tumbled 15 percent since hitting a 5-1/2 year high on May 23 on worries over slowing growth in China and a potential pullback in the U.S. Federal Reserve's massive stimulus programme. "On the institutional side, people are still very mixed. They were early sellers in the day. Throughout the day we picked up more buyers. Overall we are kind of flattish," a senior dealer at a foreign bank said. "Retail investors are back in the game today," he said. "The market has nicely bounced off 13,000 today ... The fact that it actually bounced and somebody was actually there to buy on dips is quite positive." The Nikkei ended 2.1 percent higher at 13,533.76 in a choppy session that had seen it lose as much as 1.5 percent at one point. The index lost 3.7 percent on Monday. The senior dealer said the market was likely to remain volatile in the next few days. NOMURA IN DEMAND Nomura Holdings, Japan's top brokerage, jumped 7.6 percent and was the most traded stock on the main board by turnover after sinking 8.4 percent in the previous session. Rival Daiwa Securities Group surged 11.9 percent. The securities sector was the best performing sector, up 9.5 percent after the previous session's 9 percent slide. It is still down nearly 19 percent from a 4-1/2 year high touched on May 15. Banks were among other top performers, with the sector up 6.9 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group gaining 9 percent. Before Tuesday's bounce, the banking sector had fallen 23 percent since touching a 4-1/2 year peak on May 15. The broader Topix index climbed 2.6 percent to 1,125.47, with trading volume hitting a one-week high of 5.12 billion shares. Despite the recent sharp pullback, the Nikkei is still up 9.5 percent since April 4, when the Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda stunned global financial markets with a sweeping stimulus programme to revive growth. The benchmark has rallied 30 percent this year after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe promised expansionary fiscal and monetary policies to lift growth. BNP Paribas said in a note that it has picked Japan as one of the equity indexes to short with a one-month horizon. Other countries on which its proprietary model had a negative view were Austria, Mexico and Brazil, while it suggested going long Taiwan, Italy, Netherlands and Germany. The model was negative on Japan last month.