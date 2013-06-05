Japanese shares tumble to 2-month low as Abe growth plan disappoints

* Tokyo Electric Power dives on more leak of radioactive
water
* Financial, real estate firms under pressure
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, June 5 Japan's Nikkei share average
sagged 3.8 percent to a two-month low on Wednesday after a
speech by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on his growth strategy to
revive the world's third-largest economy failed to enthuse
investors.
Abe pledged to boost incomes by 3 percent annually and set
up special economic zones to attract foreign businesses in the
latest tranche of measures, the "Third Arrow" in his "Abenomics"
to spur sustainable growth.
"It's quite predictable, isn't it," said a Tokyo-based
analyst, who declined to be identified, in response to Abe's
speech.
Abe's campaign to erase deflation with massive fiscal and
monetary expansionary policies had sent the Nikkei more than 80
percent higher from mid-November to May 23.
But since then, the benchmark has lost 18.4 percent on
concerns of slowing growth in China and the U.S. Federal Reserve
rolling back its massive stimulus programme. It is still up
about 5 percent since April 4, when the Bank of Japan announced
sweeping stimulus measures.
"We need a healthy correction and we are getting it. The
market is trying to find a base. If we were to continue to go
up, it would be more frightening," the analyst said.
Should the Nikkei drop to 12,754, or 20 percent from its
5-1/2 year high touched on May 23, it would enter a bear market.
The Nikkei ended 518.89 points lower at 13,014.87 in
a choppy session on Wednesday, with 13,000 seen as its support
level.
Traders said some investors tried to push the benchmark
higher and the yen lower against the dollar at the start of
Abe's speech by buying Nikkei futures, which sent the index to
its day's high of 13,711.42.
The move, however, quickly reversed gear, while the yen
also strengthened against the dollar after initial
weakening. The Japanese currency was last traded at 99.50 to the
greenback, up 0.6 percent on the day.
Traders said investors were also cautious ahead of the U.S.
jobs data, due out on Friday.
In a note this week, BNP Paribas remained bullish on
Japanese equities, recommending investors buy Nikkei
14,000-15,000 call spread with a September expiry and sell
Nikkei put options at a strike of 12,000 with the same
maturities.
TEPCO DIVES
Shares in Tokyo Electric Power Co slumped to their
daily limit after the operator of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi
nuclear plant reported further leak of radioactive water as it
tried to cleanup the worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl in
1986. The stock dived 16.3 percent and was the most traded on
the main board by turnover.
Selling resumed on financial and real estate companies after
the previous session's bounce. They have rallied hard since
mid-November as they are the most to benefit from Japan's push
to reflate the economy.
Nomura Holdings, Japan's top brokerage, sank 7.6
percent and was the third-most traded stock, while the
securities sector dropped also 7.6 percent and
insurers shed 5.9 percent.
The broader Topix lost 3.2 percent to 1,090.03, with
4.37 billion shares changing hands, down from Tuesday's 5.12
billion.
As the yen firmed, currency-sensitive exporters also came
under pressure, with Toyota Motor Corp, Sony Corp
, semiconductor equipment maker Tokyo Electron
and Canon Inc off between 3.4 and 6 percent.